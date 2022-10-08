Botto Trading Down 11% This Week (BOTTO)

Botto (BOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Botto has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Botto has a total market capitalization of $620,289.07 and approximately $77,736.00 worth of Botto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Botto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Botto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Botto Profile

Botto’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Botto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,900,168 tokens. Botto’s official Twitter account is @bottoproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Botto’s official message board is forum.botto.com. The official website for Botto is www.botto.com.

Botto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Botto (BOTTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Botto has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 22,948,649.44991739 in circulation. The last known price of Botto is 0.03740425 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $91,684.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.botto.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Botto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Botto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Botto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Botto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Botto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.