Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,170,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 139,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 182,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

