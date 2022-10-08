BrandPad Finance (BRAND) Price Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

BrandPad Finance (BRAND) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BrandPad Finance has a total market cap of $883,790.29 and $32,464.00 worth of BrandPad Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BrandPad Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BrandPad Finance has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.56 or 0.99999209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022294 BTC.

BrandPad Finance Token Profile

BrandPad Finance is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2021. BrandPad Finance’s total supply is 141,712,707 tokens. The official website for BrandPad Finance is brandpad.finance. BrandPad Finance’s official Twitter account is @brandpadfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BrandPad Finance is medium.com/@brandpadfinance.

Buying and Selling BrandPad Finance

