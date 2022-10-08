Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 4.1%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 212,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 252,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

