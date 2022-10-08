Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $15.53

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several research firms have commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Stock Performance

About Grifols

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.