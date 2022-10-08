Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $96.75

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.63.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RPM stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

