Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $52.82

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.54.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 78.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

