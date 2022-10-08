BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.
BRP Price Performance
NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 83.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $1,622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BRP by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
Featured Stories
