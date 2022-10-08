Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.53.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -589.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

