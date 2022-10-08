BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

