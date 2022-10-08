Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $118.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

