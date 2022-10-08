CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.07. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 324,795 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.05 ($3.11) to €3.10 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

