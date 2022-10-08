Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading Down 1.1%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 3,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

