Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after buying an additional 113,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cameco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,107,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after buying an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,140,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

