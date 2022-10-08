Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
