Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,659. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.