Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

