Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.6% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Shares of CAT opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

