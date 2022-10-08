Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

CAT opened at $177.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

