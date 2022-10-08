Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

