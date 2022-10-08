Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Shares Down 0.9%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 15,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 49,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.