China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE COE opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.69. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.17.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
