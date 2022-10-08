China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE COE opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.69. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Online Education Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.