China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 5.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.77. 91,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 365,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

