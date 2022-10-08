Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Chubb worth $173,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

