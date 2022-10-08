Cia Protocol (CIA) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week

Cia Protocol (CIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Cia Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cia Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Cia Protocol has a total market cap of $428,766.74 and approximately $11,205.00 worth of Cia Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cia Protocol Profile

Cia Protocol launched on December 11th, 2021. Cia Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Cia Protocol’s official website is ciaprotocol.com. Cia Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ciaprotocol. Cia Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@ciaprotocol.

Cia Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cia Protocol (CIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cia Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cia Protocol is 0.00000433 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $351.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ciaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cia Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cia Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cia Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

