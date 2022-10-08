Citigroup Cuts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $348.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $405.75.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $262.39 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $260.05 and a 52-week high of $435.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.67.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

