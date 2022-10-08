Citigroup Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $79.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of LYB opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

