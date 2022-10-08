Citigroup Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $39.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

