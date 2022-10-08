Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

