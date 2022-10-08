Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.28

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $12.49. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.