Clarus Group Inc. Invests $311,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $245.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

