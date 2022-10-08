Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 333,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 3.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Black Stone Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $509,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 80,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 719,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

