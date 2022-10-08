Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 10,065 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises about 1.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,560. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

