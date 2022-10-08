ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.98

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.98 and traded as low as $27.68. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 22,966 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,312 shares of company stock worth $756,437 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.