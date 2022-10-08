CLV Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million (CLV)

CLV (CLV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CLV token can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CLV has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CLV has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $2.70 million worth of CLV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CLV

CLV is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2021. CLV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CLV is medium.com/projectclover. CLV’s official website is clv.org. CLV’s official Twitter account is @clv_org.

CLV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CLV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CLV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CLV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

