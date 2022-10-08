CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of CMC Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 135,903 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CMC Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

