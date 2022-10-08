Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lifted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 531,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,464. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

