Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 10.0 %

CHRS stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

