CoinsPaid (CPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,253.00

CoinsPaid (CPD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. CoinsPaid has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $56,253.00 worth of CoinsPaid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinsPaid token can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinsPaid has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CoinsPaid was first traded on August 31st, 2021. CoinsPaid’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,522,789 tokens. CoinsPaid’s official Twitter account is @coinspaid and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinsPaid’s official message board is coinspaid.medium.com. CoinsPaid’s official website is coinspaid.com/cpd-token. The Reddit community for CoinsPaid is https://reddit.com/r/CoinsPaid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinsPaid (CPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinsPaid has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinsPaid is 0.03125348 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,296.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinspaid.com/cpd-token/.”

