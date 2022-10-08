Colizeum (ZEUM) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Colizeum (ZEUM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Colizeum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Colizeum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Colizeum has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $18,949.00 worth of Colizeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Colizeum Profile

Colizeum launched on May 4th, 2022. Colizeum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Colizeum is colizeum.com. The Reddit community for Colizeum is https://reddit.com/r/colizeum/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colizeum’s official Twitter account is @colizeumcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Colizeum is medium.com/@colizeum.

Buying and Selling Colizeum

According to CryptoCompare, “Colizeum (ZEUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Colizeum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colizeum is 0.01384687 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,639.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://colizeum.com.”

