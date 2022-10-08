Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.40 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 3.3 %

COLM traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,994,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 411,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

