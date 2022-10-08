Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 428,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $31.52. 2,388,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,961. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.