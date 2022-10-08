Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.40. 4,780,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

