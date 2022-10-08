Columbus Macro LLC Buys 2,179 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,150,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

