Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

