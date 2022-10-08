Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,450,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 147,611 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 600.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 129,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.24. 16,677,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,114,060. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

