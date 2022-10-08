Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 39,070 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,492,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,371,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $822,000.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 4,691,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,593. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

