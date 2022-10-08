Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $711.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after buying an additional 210,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.