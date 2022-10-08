Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,091 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.48. 1,577,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,629. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

