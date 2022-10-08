Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Compass Diversified accounts for 2.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Compass Diversified worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 225,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,239. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

